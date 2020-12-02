Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after buying an additional 816,023 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,417 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

