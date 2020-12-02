Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $658,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBML opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

