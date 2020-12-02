Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 894 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.