Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

