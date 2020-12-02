Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $210.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

