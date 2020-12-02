Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

