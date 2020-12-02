Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1,100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fortive by 167.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 629,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after buying an additional 393,581 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 267,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. CSFB upped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

