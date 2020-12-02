Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 48,238 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,238 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

