Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -652.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

