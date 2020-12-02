Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE ORCL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

