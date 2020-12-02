Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000.

MCHI opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

