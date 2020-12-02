Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,124 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

VTEB opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

