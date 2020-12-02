Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $12.38 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

