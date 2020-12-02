Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.