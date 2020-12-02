Maxim Group Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

PAC stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $156,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

