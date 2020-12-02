MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.34

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 471402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,910 shares of company stock valued at $295,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,158.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 122,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

