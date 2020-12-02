Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

