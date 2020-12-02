Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,273,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,677,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,593,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,403,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $7.97 on Friday. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

