Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Methanex stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

