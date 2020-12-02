Methanex’s (MEOH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Sunday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

MEOH opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

