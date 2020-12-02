MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Macquarie from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

