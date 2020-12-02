Michael Warren Purchases 1,825 Shares of Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Stock

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) insider Michael Warren bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Shares of LON:CFYN opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.10 ($5.82).

About Caffyns plc (CFYN.L)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

