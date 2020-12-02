Michael Warren Purchases 1,825 Shares of Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Stock

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) insider Michael Warren bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).
Shares of LON:CFYN opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.10 ($5.82).
About Caffyns plc (CFYN.L)
