Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.