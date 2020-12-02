Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

