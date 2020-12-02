Midas (MIDAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,446.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00012933 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $2,446.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Midas has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00187301 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006903 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.