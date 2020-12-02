Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Update

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

MGEN opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.