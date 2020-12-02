Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.91 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
