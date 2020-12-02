Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.91 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.