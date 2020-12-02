Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.48 ($0.18), with a volume of 2656609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.22.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

