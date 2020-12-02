Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 159.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 419,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 257,852 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

