MonaCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.30 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $89.88 million and $4.30 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00007224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000921 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

