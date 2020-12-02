Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

