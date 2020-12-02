Morgan Stanley Downgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Equal Weight

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $80.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

