Morgan Stanley Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

