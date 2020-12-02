Morgan Stanley Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Overweight

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of STT opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

