Morgan Stanley Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

