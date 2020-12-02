M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

