MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 9,200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,823.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

