MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 1,451 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $252.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.38. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

