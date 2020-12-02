MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 1,721 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 167.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.24.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at $27,008,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

