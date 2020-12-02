MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.79.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $2,566,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.