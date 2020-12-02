MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

Shares of BIDU opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.