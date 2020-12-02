MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 4,171 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

