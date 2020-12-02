MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 6,804 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after acquiring an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $14,990,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 30.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 576,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,242,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.09, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.