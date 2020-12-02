MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 8,079 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Arista Networks by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $280.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,855,332. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

