MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $151.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $135,845.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,113.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

