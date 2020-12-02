National Bank Financial Comments on Empire’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.27 billion.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

