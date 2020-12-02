Natixis Invests $975,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

