Natixis Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 631,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,527 shares of company stock worth $14,212,922. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

