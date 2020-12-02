Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Natixis boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

NYSE TD opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

