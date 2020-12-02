Natixis Takes $863,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

